A Moose and an Eagle Helped Bust a Suspected Drug Dealer

Talk about a red card.

Police in Peru took an unusual approach to arresting a suspected drug dealer by disguising two undercover officers as official World Cup mascots. The operation took place in Lima during the opening match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa, when authorities believed their suspect would be distracted by soccer fever.

@policiaperu 🚨 #PNP #Lima #SeguridadCiudadana ♬ sonido original - Policía Perú #Lima | La inteligencia policial también salva familias 👮‍♂️🇵🇪 La Policía Nacional del Perú ejecutó una operación estratégica que permitió la captura de presuntos integrantes de una banda criminal dedicada a la venta de droga. Con planificación, inteligencia operativa y una táctica sorpresiva, nuestros agentes lograron intervenir en una zona donde la criminalidad creía tener ventaja. Durante la acción policial se incautaron sustancias ilícitas y elementos de convicción que fortalecerán las investigaciones correspondientes. Este resultado demuestra que la PNP no improvisa: investiga, planifica y actúa con eficacia para proteger a la sociedad peruana. Porque detrás de cada intervención hay un objetivo superior: devolver tranquilidad a las calles, proteger a nuestras familias y reafirmar la confianza del Perú en su Policía. ✅ Inteligencia, estrategia y acción al servicio de tu seguridad. Tu seguridad es nuestra prioridad!!! #PolicíaNacionalDelPerú

According to police, the undercover officers dressed as Clutch, the bald eagle representing the United States, and Maple, the moose representing Canada. Investigators said the suspect, 48-year-old Carlos Cabrera, was a devoted soccer fan, making the World Cup themed disguise the perfect cover.

The costumed officers helped execute the raid alongside other members of Peru’s Green Squadron, a unit that focuses on combating common crime. Video released by police shows the mascot-clad officers helping break down a door with a sledgehammer before entering the home with fellow officers.

Authorities said they recovered 2,524 packets of cocaine base and a firearm during the operation.

As wild as it sounds, this is far from the first time Peruvian police have used creative disguises to make arrests. In the past, undercover officers have dressed as the Grinch, Santa Claus, Freddy Krueger, Deadpool, Wolverine and even a giant teddy bear carrying Valentine’s Day gifts.

With the 2026 World Cup already generating excitement around the globe, it’s safe to say few fans expected the tournament’s mascots to be involved in crime fighting. But in Peru, it seems even World Cup fever can help police score a win.