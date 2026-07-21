More Than 500,000 Fans Came to South Florida for the World Cup and the Impact Is Still Being Felt

Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The FIFA World Cup may be over, but Miami-Dade leaders say its impact on South Florida is just getting started.

County officials celebrated the region’s role as one of the tournament’s host cities, revealing that more than 500,000 people traveled to South Florida during the event, with seven matches taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Those matches featured some of the tournament’s biggest moments, including Argentina’s thrilling extra-time victory over underdog Cape Verde, helping turn Miami into one of the World Cup’s most exciting destinations.

“If the World Cup really taught us anything, it taught us that we’re all on the same team,” said Alina Hudak, president and CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee. “As a person who loves Miami, it’s really very emotional to say that we were certainly very much on the same team.”

Beyond the action on the field, officials praised the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, which became a gathering place for thousands of fans to watch matches, celebrate and experience the tournament together. Parks across Miami-Dade also hosted community watch parties that brought neighborhoods together through their shared love of soccer.

While the final economic numbers are still being calculated, county leaders say local businesses enjoyed record-breaking crowds throughout the tournament.

“So many businesses did record-breaking days and weeks thanks to the World Cup, but it’s not just the short term, it’s the long term,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Public transportation also saw a major boost during the tournament. According to the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, more than 200,000 fans rode special game-day shuttle services, while over 830,000 passengers used the Metromover to travel to and from the FIFA Fan Festival.

Officials say they’re hopeful many of the visitors who experienced Miami during the World Cup will return, while many local residents who embraced the excitement may have discovered a new passion for the world’s most popular sport.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors, packed restaurants, busy hotels and a global spotlight on the region, county leaders believe the World Cup delivered far more than unforgettable matches. They say it showcased South Florida as a world-class destination for major international events.