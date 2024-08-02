Move Over Simone Biles & Katie Ledecky, Here is the Real Star of the Olympics!

Meet Beacon. He’s not your average canine companion; he’s a four-year-old golden retriever with a heart full of gold and a knack for lifting spirits. During the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials held in Minneapolis from June 27 to June 30, Beacon won hearts nationwide as he provided therapy and support to athletes from across the United States.

The Rise of an Internet Sensation

Beacon, who hails from sunny California, quickly became an internet sensation after photos and videos of him cuddling with and playing with gymnasts went viral on social media. Although several dogs participated in the therapy sessions at the trials, it was Beacon’s big, brown eyes and fluffy fur that captured the most attention and affection.

“Beacon is not the only dog,” Jill Geer, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at USA Gymnastics, told USA TODAY. “There are several other dogs, but Beacon is 100% the star of the show. He is literally the Beacon of this program.”

Geer even joked, “I joke that Beacon needs an agent, because there are more requests for Beacon than just about any other athlete out there.”

A Journey of Love and Dedication

Born in February 2020 in Michigan, Beacon was adopted by Tracey Callahan Molnar, a 65-year-old former rhythmic gymnastics coach from Pasadena, California, when he was just eight weeks old. The adoption took place during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when travel was challenging and uncertainty was high.

Molnar had previously adopted a golden retriever named Tulsa, who passed away in 2019. Determined to bring a new furry friend into her life, she decided to adopt another golden retriever, despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic. “I changed my mind about it so many times, because, I mean, it was April of 2020,” Molnar said. “I thought this is just crazy. I can’t do this. But I’d already seen pictures of him and made that sort of emotional connection with him.”

Beacon’s Calling as a Therapy Dog

Molnar is a passionate advocate for volunteerism and had previously registered Tulsa as a therapy dog. Following Tulsa’s passing, Molnar missed the joy of providing pet therapy and hoped Beacon would step into those paws. “I’m a huge advocate of volunteerism and I’ve done it for many years in different avenues,” Molnar said. “After I lost Tulsa, on top of missing Tulsa, I really missed providing pet therapy.”

Beacon, it turns out, was a natural. “He gravitates to people,” Molnar noted. “He likes dogs a lot, but he loves people. I think he’s very good at sensing stress in people. He does that with me, and I’ve seen him do it with other people.”

Beacon at the Trials: A Heartwarming Success

Molnar, who has been with USA Gymnastics for over 40 years, has a close relationship with Caroline Hunt, the vice president of the rhythmic gymnastics program. Inspired by a pet therapy program Hunt had attended, the two collaborated to introduce a similar initiative at the trials.

The therapy dog program began in February 2023 during a rhythmic gymnastics event in Indianapolis. Despite initial skepticism from some quarters, the positive impact of the program was undeniable. Many gymnasts reported feeling calmer and more centered going into their competitions after spending time with the therapy dogs.

At the U.S. Gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, this summer, around 16 dogs of various breeds participated in the program, each contributing their own unique charm and support.

A Heartfelt Farewell and Future Hopes

While there were efforts to take Beacon to Paris for the upcoming Olympics, logistical issues ultimately prevented this from happening. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Molnar expressed her disappointment but also her unwavering support for Team USA: “Beacon and I will be cheering our Olympians on from California and hope that @usagym and @teamusa hear us loud and clear all the way in Paris!”

Beacon’s story is a testament to the powerful impact of therapy animals and the joy they bring to those who need it most. His journey from a pandemic puppy to a beloved Olympic trials sensation underscores the extraordinary bond between people and their canine companions.

This is Beacon. He's a therapy dog and one of USA Gymnastics' busiest volunteers. He attended the Olympic Trials with a badge that literally says he's the "Goodest Boy." His job is to comfort athletes and coaches, giving them a belly to rub whenever they need it. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/jIPCaw7iya — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) July 2, 2024