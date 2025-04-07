MSC Cruises Unveils World’s Largest Cruise Terminal in Miami

MSC Cruises adds second ship to Port Canaveral operations MSC Cruises is expanding its operations at Port Canaveral with the MSC Grandiosa. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

MSC Cruises has officially opened the world’s largest cruise terminal at PortMiami, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The state-of-the-art facility can handle up to three ships at once and welcome as many as 36,000 passengers daily. Designed with cutting-edge technology and efficiency in mind, the terminal is set to become a major hub for MSC’s growing U.S. presence. By 2025, four MSC ships will sail from the new terminal, including the cruise line’s newest flagship, MSC World America.

