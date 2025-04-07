MSC Cruises Unveils World’s Largest Cruise Terminal in Miami

MSC Cruises has officially opened the world’s largest cruise terminal at PortMiami, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The state-of-the-art facility can handle up to three ships at once and welcome as many as 36,000 passengers daily. Designed with cutting-edge technology and efficiency in mind, the terminal is set to become a major hub for MSC’s growing U.S. presence. By 2025, four MSC ships will sail from the new terminal, including the cruise line’s newest flagship, MSC World America.