MTV Video Music Award Nominations Are Out And Taylor Swift is the Front Runner

Taylor Swift has once again made headlines with her stellar performance in the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominations. Announced on Tuesday, the list sees Swift dominating the categories with a remarkable 10 nominations. Among her nods are prestigious mentions like Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit single “Fortnight.”

If Swift takes home the Video of the Year award, it will be a historic win, making her the first artist to achieve a three-peat in this category. She previously won for “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “Anti-Hero” in the past two years. This would also mark her fifth win overall in this category—a testament to her continuing influence and popularity in the music industry.

Joining Swift in the top tier of nominees is her “Fortnight” collaborator, Post Malone, who secured nine nominations. The list of prominent nominees continues with Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter, each receiving six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and SZA follow closely with five nominations each, while LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims have each earned four.

Voting Details

Fans eager to cast their votes can do so across 15 gender-neutral categories beginning today. Voting will remain open until Friday, August 30, at vote.mtv.com. However, the voting for “Best New Artist” will continue until the VMAs air.

The Big Night

The 2024 VMAs will return to New York and broadcast live from UBS Arena on Tuesday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony promises to be a night of spectacular performances and unforgettable moments.

Full Nominee List

Here’s a glimpse of the nominees for some of the major categories:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Best New Artist

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Best Pop

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

For the complete list of nominees, make sure to check out the VMAs’ official website. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and tune in for the live event on September 10!