MTV Video Music Award Nominations Are Out And Taylor Swift is the Front Runner

Taylor Swift has once again made headlines with her stellar performance in the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominations. Announced on Tuesday, the list sees Swift dominating the categories with a remarkable 10 nominations. Among her nods are prestigious mentions like Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit single “Fortnight.”
If Swift takes home the Video of the Year award, it will be a historic win, making her the first artist to achieve a three-peat in this category. She previously won for “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “Anti-Hero” in the past two years. This would also mark her fifth win overall in this category—a testament to her continuing influence and popularity in the music industry.
Joining Swift in the top tier of nominees is her “Fortnight” collaborator, Post Malone, who secured nine nominations. The list of prominent nominees continues with Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter, each receiving six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and SZA follow closely with five nominations each, while LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims have each earned four.
Voting Details
Fans eager to cast their votes can do so across 15 gender-neutral categories beginning today. Voting will remain open until Friday, August 30, at vote.mtv.com. However, the voting for “Best New Artist” will continue until the VMAs air.
The Big Night
The 2024 VMAs will return to New York and broadcast live from UBS Arena on Tuesday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony promises to be a night of spectacular performances and unforgettable moments.
Full Nominee List
Here’s a glimpse of the nominees for some of the major categories:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
For the complete list of nominees, make sure to check out the VMAs’ official website. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and tune in for the live event on September 10!