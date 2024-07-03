My Top 5 Fourth of July Songs

A large crowd watches fireworks at the Monroe County BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2023/07/01: A large crowd watches fireworks at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington. The 4th of July is next week. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Ian James

Ahhh the 4th of July! The smell of fireworks, propane and crisp Old Navy T-shirts! While you’re spending time with family and not working, here are my Top 5 songs to hear today on HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami!

#5 Bruno Mars “24k Magic” I don’t know why, it just feels like a 4th of July song!

#4 Rihanna “Don’t Stop The Music” - Always gotta have a Rih Rih song on the list

#3 Nicky Youre “Sunroof” - Song just screams summer in South Florida, but maybe keep the AC on too!

#2 Miley Cyrus “Party in the USA” - I mean hello it’s in the name

#1 Katy Perry “Firework” - See above. Plus who doesn’t love blowing stuff up on the 4th to celebrate America!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

