My Top 5 Fourth of July Songs

Ahhh the 4th of July! The smell of fireworks, propane and crisp Old Navy T-shirts! While you’re spending time with family and not working, here are my Top 5 songs to hear today on HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami!
#5 Bruno Mars “24k Magic” I don’t know why, it just feels like a 4th of July song!
#4 Rihanna “Don’t Stop The Music” - Always gotta have a Rih Rih song on the list
#3 Nicky Youre “Sunroof” - Song just screams summer in South Florida, but maybe keep the AC on too!
#2 Miley Cyrus “Party in the USA” - I mean hello it’s in the name
#1 Katy Perry “Firework” - See above. Plus who doesn’t love blowing stuff up on the 4th to celebrate America!