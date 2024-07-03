My Top 5 Fourth of July Songs

A large crowd watches fireworks at the Monroe County BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2023/07/01: A large crowd watches fireworks at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington. The 4th of July is next week. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ahhh the 4th of July! The smell of fireworks, propane and crisp Old Navy T-shirts! While you’re spending time with family and not working, here are my Top 5 songs to hear today on HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami!

#5 Bruno Mars “24k Magic” I don’t know why, it just feels like a 4th of July song!

#4 Rihanna “Don’t Stop The Music” - Always gotta have a Rih Rih song on the list

#3 Nicky Youre “Sunroof” - Song just screams summer in South Florida, but maybe keep the AC on too!

#2 Miley Cyrus “Party in the USA” - I mean hello it’s in the name

#1 Katy Perry “Firework” - See above. Plus who doesn’t love blowing stuff up on the 4th to celebrate America!