The Mystery Behind a Massive Diarrhea Outbreak May Finally Be Solved

The mystery behind a nationwide outbreak of severe gastrointestinal illness may be getting a little clearer, but health officials still don’t have all the answers.

Earlier this month, investigators traced a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, to shredded iceberg lettuce served at certain Taco Bell locations. The investigation eventually led to a voluntary recall by Taylor Farms de Mexico, which pulled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market.

The recall stretches far beyond Taco Bell, though.

According to the FDA, the affected lettuce was distributed to food service customers and retailers in 27 states, including Florida. While Taylor Farms says its branded salad kits are not part of the recall, some retail iceberg lettuce products sold at Walmart under the Marketside brand are included, and many restaurants may have received the recalled lettuce through food service distributors.

One wrinkle in the investigation emerged over the weekend. The FDA announced that a laboratory result that appeared to detect Cyclospora in a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms was actually a false positive after additional testing. Even so, the agency says the recall remains in place while investigators continue working to identify the exact source of the outbreak and ensure potentially affected products have been removed from the market.

So far, the CDC has reported more than 1,600 confirmed cases across 34 states, while officials say the total number of suspected illnesses may exceed 5,000. Because the investigation is still ongoing, the FDA warns that additional restaurants, retailers and distribution channels could be identified in the coming days.

If you’ve recently purchased iceberg lettuce or eaten it at a restaurant and begin experiencing persistent diarrhea, stomach cramps or other symptoms, health officials recommend contacting your healthcare provider and checking whether the lettuce may be part of the recall.