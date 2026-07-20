The Mystery Behind a Massive Diarrhea Outbreak May Finally Be Solved

Man suffering with severe stomach pain sitting at home.
Outbreak FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened thousands. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The mystery behind a nationwide outbreak of severe gastrointestinal illness may be getting a little clearer, but health officials still don’t have all the answers.

Earlier this month, investigators traced a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, to shredded iceberg lettuce served at certain Taco Bell locations. The investigation eventually led to a voluntary recall by Taylor Farms de Mexico, which pulled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market.

The recall stretches far beyond Taco Bell, though.

According to the FDA, the affected lettuce was distributed to food service customers and retailers in 27 states, including Florida. While Taylor Farms says its branded salad kits are not part of the recall, some retail iceberg lettuce products sold at Walmart under the Marketside brand are included, and many restaurants may have received the recalled lettuce through food service distributors.

One wrinkle in the investigation emerged over the weekend. The FDA announced that a laboratory result that appeared to detect Cyclospora in a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms was actually a false positive after additional testing. Even so, the agency says the recall remains in place while investigators continue working to identify the exact source of the outbreak and ensure potentially affected products have been removed from the market.

So far, the CDC has reported more than 1,600 confirmed cases across 34 states, while officials say the total number of suspected illnesses may exceed 5,000. Because the investigation is still ongoing, the FDA warns that additional restaurants, retailers and distribution channels could be identified in the coming days.

If you’ve recently purchased iceberg lettuce or eaten it at a restaurant and begin experiencing persistent diarrhea, stomach cramps or other symptoms, health officials recommend contacting your healthcare provider and checking whether the lettuce may be part of the recall.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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