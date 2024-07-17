National Tattoo Day

National Tattoo Day and I am talking Ink

Tattoo Stock photo of a tattoo artist administering a tattoo on an adult. An Upstate New York woman was jailed Oct. 4, 2022, after authorities determined that she allowed her 10-year-old son to have his arm permanently tattooed. (Peter Carruthers/Getty Images)

By Ian James

Happy National Tattoo Day, if you have a tattoo then there is probably a 100% chance you don’t like one of them. I got my first tattoo when I was 17 years old. And as of late, I have not gotten another tattoo in the past 10 years or so. Listen, I am going to be honest with you, I can’t think of one of my tattoos that I like, but check out all my terrible tattoos below in the video! And again, Happy National Tattoo Day. P.S. One piece of advice; Don’t get any tattoos on your face.


National Tattoo Day It is National Tattoo Day, Time to talk ink

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

