Tattoo Stock photo of a tattoo artist administering a tattoo on an adult. An Upstate New York woman was jailed Oct. 4, 2022, after authorities determined that she allowed her 10-year-old son to have his arm permanently tattooed. (Peter Carruthers/Getty Images)

Happy National Tattoo Day, if you have a tattoo then there is probably a 100% chance you don’t like one of them. I got my first tattoo when I was 17 years old. And as of late, I have not gotten another tattoo in the past 10 years or so. Listen, I am going to be honest with you, I can’t think of one of my tattoos that I like, but check out all my terrible tattoos below in the video! And again, Happy National Tattoo Day. P.S. One piece of advice; Don’t get any tattoos on your face.



