NCAA Removes This Drug From Banned List

The NCAA has been under the microscope before, whether it’s not paying student-athletes which has now changed as part of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal! The committee announced today that is removing marijuana and other cannabis products from its banned list for Division 1 championships & college football playoffs.
So if I’m reading this right, student-athletes won’t be punished but it will be reduced to harm reduction focusing on their health and well-being.
What are your thoughts since marijuana and other cannabis products aren’t legal in all states?