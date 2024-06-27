NCAA Removes This Drug From Banned List

2019 NCAA Division III Men's Baseball Championship CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - JUNE 05: An individual national championship trophy is seen during the Division III Men's Baseball Championship held at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 5, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chapman defeated Birmingham-Southern 11-0 to win the championship. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The NCAA has been under the microscope before, whether it’s not paying student-athletes which has now changed as part of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal! The committee announced today that is removing marijuana and other cannabis products from its banned list for Division 1 championships & college football playoffs.

So if I’m reading this right, student-athletes won’t be punished but it will be reduced to harm reduction focusing on their health and well-being.

What are your thoughts since marijuana and other cannabis products aren’t legal in all states?