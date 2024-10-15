Nearly 2 Million Honda & Acura Vehicles Have Been Recalled Due To Steering Wheel Issues

Honda Motor is initiating a significant recall of 1,693,199 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential steering problems that could pose safety risks for drivers.

The issue stems from the steering gearbox worm wheel, a crucial component that may have been manufactured incorrectly in certain vehicles. This defect can cause the worm wheel to swell during operation, which reduces the lubrication between the worm wheel and worm gear, as highlighted in documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Additionally, the spring preload for the worm wheel was set too high, exacerbating the steering difficulties. The combination of these issues may lead to increased friction, making it harder to steer, and consequently heightening the risk of crashes or injuries.

Drivers should be aware of warning signs that indicate gearbox defects, such as unusual noises or a “sticky” sensation when turning the steering wheel while driving. As of late September, Honda has not reported any injuries or fatalities linked to this problem.

Affected Models

The recall impacts several models from Honda and Acura:

Acura:

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda:

2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan

2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

If you own one of the affected models, it’s crucial to take your vehicle to an authorized dealer for repairs as soon as you receive notification from Honda.

What to Expect

As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the faulty worm gear spring and adjust the grease levels as needed, at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on November 18, 2024.

For more information, owners can reach out to Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall identifiers are SJS, MJU, QJT, and VJV. Additionally, you can contact the NHTSA’s safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA recall number is 24V-744.

Recent Trends

This recall adds to Honda’s recent history of large recalls. In December 2023, the company recalled over 2.5 million vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps, and in February 2024, more than 750,000 vehicles were recalled to address issues with a defective sensor that could inadvertently deploy front passenger airbags.

Stay safe and ensure your vehicle is in top shape by keeping up with any recalls that may affect you!