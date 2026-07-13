Netflix May Be Bringing Live Channels to the Platform!

Remember the days of flipping through TV channels until something caught your attention? Well… Netflix might be trying to bring a version of that experience back.

According to reports, Netflix is exploring the idea of adding live, always-on channels that would continuously play movies and TV shows by genre. So instead of spending 20 minutes wondering what to watch, you could simply tune into a comedy, action, or drama channel and let Netflix do the choosing for you.

The streaming giant is also reportedly looking into letting subscribers add other streaming services through the Netflix app, making it more of an all-in-one entertainment hub.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but if these plans become a reality, Netflix could make those endless scrolling sessions a thing of the past and honestly, I don’t hate the idea.

Would you actually use live channels on Netflix, or do you prefer picking exactly what you want to watch? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always, I’ll definitely do the same. Besitos! 💋