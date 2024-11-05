Netflix to Release New Avicii Documentary!

Cim Ek / Avicii Music AB

By Martica Lopez

Get ready, Avicii fans! Netflix has announced the upcoming release of “Avicii - I’m Tim,” a documentary that takes us deep into the life and legacy of Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii. This film gives us an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the man behind the music, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews. What makes it even more special? Tim himself narrates the story, letting us hear his journey from his own perspective.

Alongside the documentary, Netflix will premiere Avicii - My Last Show, a recording of his final performance in Ibiza at Ushuaïa. This is a rare chance to relive his energy and music one last time.

Mark your calendars – both the documentary and his final show drop globally on Netflix on December 31, 2024.

