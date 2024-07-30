A New Bar, Burrito Station, and Food Court All in a Florida Publix?

A new mega Publix in Tampa, Florida is making waves as the “Disney World of Publix Super Markets.” Located at the Gandy Shopping Center, this impressive 60,000-square-foot store is turning heads on Instagram and TikTok for its extraordinary shopping experience.

The store, which opened earlier this year, has redefined grocery shopping with its Pours Cafe. This unique bar offers draft beers, an array of wines, and a variety of coffee drinks. You can also enjoy custom smoothies, teas, and spritzes with flavors like “Cucumber Watermelon Lemonade” and “Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade.”

In addition to the cafe, this Publix features a diverse range of food stations. There’s a taco, burrito, and nacho bar that rivals a mini Chipotle, a popcorn station with flavors like caramel and cheddar, and a pizza bar with a wood-fired oven. For sushi enthusiasts, there’s a dedicated sushi and poke bowl station.

Each shopping cart comes with a cup holder, allowing you to sip on your drink of choice while browsing the aisles. Publix encourages customers to enjoy their beer flights or wine while shopping—a unique touch that’s gaining popularity.

The store also boasts a chicken wing station with over six varieties, a smoothie and açaí bowl bar, and a craft soda bar offering flavors like “Citrus Mule” and “Orange Cream Soda.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, this Publix is one of only three in the U.S. to offer such an enhanced shopping experience, designed to truly elevate the pleasure of grocery shopping.

