New Florida Law Now Bans All License Plate Covers And Frames!

If you’re driving around South Florida, here’s something you need to know. A new law is now in effect across the state, and it changes the way your license plate has to be displayed. As of October 1, anything that blocks or touches your tag is no longer allowed. That means frames, clear covers, tinted covers, stickers, team logos, sprays, all of it.

The change comes after law enforcement noticed more plates being covered or partially hidden, which makes it harder to identify a vehicle during an emergency or investigation. The first step is educating drivers, so most people will receive warnings for now.

A lot of drivers across Florida had no idea this rule had already kicked in. Some say they’ll remove their covers now that they know, while others question whether this should even be a priority when there’s so much else happening on the roads. But the law is here, and violations can eventually come with fines up to five hundred dollars. If someone intentionally hides their tag during a crime, it can even lead to jail time.

For now, the rule is simple. If it blocks any part of your plate, take it off. Miami traffic is already enough, so the last thing you want is to get stopped over something you didn’t even realize was illegal.