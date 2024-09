Over the weekend, Dolphins fans can Park & Ride for $10 at Lot 70 near Seminole Hard Rock or Lot 95 at Golden Glades. A free shuttle takes you straight to the stadium, skipping traffic for quicker entry. Plus, the first 25 fans at each lot get VIP treatment in a GEICO van. Other options include Uber Shuttle and Brightline.

Headed to the game this Thursday? Park & Ride might be the play!