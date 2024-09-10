New Red Flag In Your Relationship

True Crimes = the new red flag!

True crime TV FILE PHOTO: A streaming service is offering three lucky fans of true crime series a dream job. (felipe caparros cruz/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ian James

According to a mental health expert, if your idea of winding down before bed is binging three episodes of true crime, you might be more than just a little stressed 🫣. Dr. Thema Bryant says that finding comfort in watching these shows might mean trauma feels a bit too familiar, and it might be time to consider some counseling. So if your nighttime routine involves catching serial killers, it might be worth asking yourself, “Why does trauma feel so... relaxing?” 😬

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

