New Red Flag In Your Relationship

According to a mental health expert, if your idea of winding down before bed is binging three episodes of true crime, you might be more than just a little stressed 🫣. Dr. Thema Bryant says that finding comfort in watching these shows might mean trauma feels a bit too familiar, and it might be time to consider some counseling. So if your nighttime routine involves catching serial killers, it might be worth asking yourself, “Why does trauma feel so... relaxing?” 😬