New Rides and Parks Coming To Disney

Start saving your money now!

Disney announces 'Villains' Land, 'Monsters Inc.' Land, 'Encanto' and more Disney unveiled exciting new attractions, cruise ships, lounges, and even a new parade during its D23 event in California. (Disney /Disney)

By Ian James

Everybody just stay calm! D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event happened over the weekend in Anaheim, CA and they did not disappoint! We’re getting new movies like “Moana 2″ on November 27, 2024, we’re also getting “SnowWhite” in MArch of 2025, “Lilo & Stitch” in Summer 2025, “Incredibles 3 (no release date), “Toy Story 5″ in summer of 2026 and a “Frozen 3!”

Not only that, the parks are getting some MAJOR upgrades! Cars moving into Magic Kingdom, Encanto and Monsters Inc. coming to Hollywood Studios!

Check out all the announcements below!

