New rules on bringing dogs into the U.S. from Canada

New regulations issued for people flying with dogs from outside U.S.

By Martica Lopez

If you want to bring a furry friend into the U.S. from Canada, Beginning on August 1, all dogs entering the United States from Canada must be at least six months old.

This new rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to help control the spread of rabies.

Below you will see all the requirements that are needed:

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!