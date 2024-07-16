New rules on bringing dogs into the U.S. from Canada

If you want to bring a furry friend into the U.S. from Canada, Beginning on August 1, all dogs entering the United States from Canada must be at least six months old.
This new rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to help control the spread of rabies.
Below you will see all the requirements that are needed:
CDC is updating its rules for bringing dogs into the U.S. These rules keep your family and pets safe.— CDC (@CDCgov) May 8, 2024
Learn about the new requirements effective on August 1: https://t.co/UKpD6gEIom