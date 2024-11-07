New Speed Cameras added in 11 Miami-Dade School Zones!

Miami-Dade is adding new photo enforcement cameras in school zones to catch drivers exceeding the 15 mph limit. If you’re speeding by 10 mph or more, you’ll get a warning at first—but after 30 days, it’s a $100 fine. The cameras operate only on school days, around school hours.

The goal? Safer streets for kids. Similar programs are already in place in other cities like South Miami. So watch your speed and keep Miami’s school zones safe!

Beginning this week, the listed 11 schools have a new tool to protect children with the RedSpeed Photo Enforcement System which provides for automated enforcement of school zones when children are present.



