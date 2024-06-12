Newest Coffee Trend: Coffee and Onions?!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

When we think of coffee mixers, we usually think of cream, sugar, maybe some hazelnut syrup, but now as the world gets even more insane we’re adding.....yep, you guessed it: ONIONS.

Apparently onion-infused lattes are all the rage in China. They went viral last month and supposedly they are surprisingly delicious. To make this “yummy” beverage you have to mash some green onions in your cup, then add ice, milk and coffee and of course you must top it with more green onions. Was coffee breath not bad enough that they had to add onions to this concoction?

Will Just Ben be trying this? Probably so.


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

