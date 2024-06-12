Newest Coffee Trend: Coffee and Onions?!

When we think of coffee mixers, we usually think of cream, sugar, maybe some hazelnut syrup, but now as the world gets even more insane we’re adding.....yep, you guessed it: ONIONS.

Apparently onion-infused lattes are all the rage in China. They went viral last month and supposedly they are surprisingly delicious. To make this “yummy” beverage you have to mash some green onions in your cup, then add ice, milk and coffee and of course you must top it with more green onions. Was coffee breath not bad enough that they had to add onions to this concoction?

Will Just Ben be trying this? Probably so.



