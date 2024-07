NFL: NOV 26 Ravens at Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after a touchdown during the NFL regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 26, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fort Lauderdale native and current wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens held his first ever Zay Day for kids in the community! On July 7th, Zay invited everyone to St. George Park in Lauderhill for a day of fun, games and food!

Lamar Jackson, MVP Quarterback for the Ravens and Pompano native even showed up to support his teammate and the community!