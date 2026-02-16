Nick Jonas Gets Weirdly Passionate About His Squatty Potty On Live Radio

Nick Jonas just gave the internet something it did not see coming. Bathroom advice.

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 1, the singer openly declared his love for the Squatty Potty, calling it “the best thing ever.” The stool helps elevate your feet into a squatting position that makes bathroom trips more comfortable.

Host Matt Edmondson admitted he owns one too, but said it has not gone over well with his wife. That is when Jonas jumped in with unexpected marriage advice.

He joked that Edmondson should write his wife a letter explaining why the stool is so important and that it should not get in the way of their relationship.

Jonas, who has been married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since 2018, kept it light, but the moment quickly went viral.

Pop star. Romance. Toilet stool. 2026 is wild.