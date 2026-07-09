Nike Sued by 7-Eleven Over Sneakers That Look a Little Too Familiar

The parent company of 7-Eleven announced that it will shutter 645 of its convenience stores during the 2026 fiscal year.
Stores closing: The parent company of 7-Eleven announced that it will shutter 645 of its convenience stores during the current fiscal year. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Nike is facing a lawsuit from 7-Eleven over a new pair of Air Max 95 sneakers that the convenience store chain says look a little too much like its famous branding.

The lawsuit claims the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Sport Green and Safety Orange uses the same orange, green and red stripe pattern that has long been associated with 7-Eleven stores and merchandise. According to the filing, the similarities have already caused confusion, with some online listings even referring to the sneakers as the “7-Eleven” shoes.

7-Eleven argues that consumers could mistakenly believe the shoes are part of an official collaboration. The company pointed to past partnerships with brands like Crocs and DGK and noted that it had previously planned a collaboration with Nike on a special SB Dunk Low in 2020 before the project was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The timing of the release also raised eyebrows. The sneakers were originally expected to launch on July 11, which happens to be 7-Eleven’s annual Free Slurpee Day. According to the lawsuit, the company tried to resolve the issue privately, but Nike allegedly planned to move forward with the release anyway.

Since the lawsuit was filed, the shoes are no longer listed on Nike’s website, although pairs are still being sold through resale marketplaces.

7-Eleven is asking the court to block the release, destroy any remaining sneakers and award the company any profits Nike may have earned from the shoes, along with legal fees.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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