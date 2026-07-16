No Gym Membership Needed: This Free Fort Lauderdale Workout Is Open to Everyone

Getting fit with short workouts appeals more to busy professionals

Looking for a free way to get active while meeting new people? A growing fitness group in Fort Lauderdale is proving you don’t need an expensive gym membership to build strength or community.

FTL Free Workout has become one of South Florida’s fastest-growing fitness meetups, offering completely free workouts several times a week with no registration required.

Each session starts with a warmup and a run before participants rotate through seven workout stations designed to challenge all fitness levels.

The best part? It won’t cost you a dime.

Head coach Chadwick Tyne says the mission has never been about making money. Instead, it’s about creating a place where people can connect.

“The main thing is making sure the community has a place where they can meet a couple of times a week and see familiar faces,” Tyne said. “We want to make a big city feel a little bit smaller.”

The group launched in 2023 after a handful of friends from First Baptist Fort Lauderdale wanted to create opportunities for people to come together outside of church. What started with just a few participants has grown into a thriving community attracting people of all ages and fitness levels.

Regular attendee Audra Bailey says it’s about much more than exercise.

“It keeps me around people who are rooted and just going in the right direction,” she said.

Organizers say everyone is welcome, from young kids to grandparents, and every workout can be modified based on your ability.

FTL Free Workout meets three times a week, and there’s no need to sign up in advance. Just show up, join in and get moving.

The organization also hosts other free community events, including FTL Free Yoga and FTL Free Movies, as it continues its mission of bringing South Floridians together one workout at a time.