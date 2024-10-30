No More Costco Sharing, Membership Scanners Coming To South Florida Locations

Costco Wholesale Club has introduced membership card scanners at its Pembroke Pines location, marking a new entry procedure for shoppers. Members will now need to scan their digital or physical cards at the entrance before shopping. Guests with inactive, expired, or non-photo cards will be directed to the membership counter first.

This new scanning system was initially trialed in select stores earlier this year. While members can bring up to two guests, only cardholders can make purchases, ensuring that membership fees help maintain Costco’s low prices. In September, the retailer increased its membership fees, raising the Gold Star membership from $60 to $65 and the Executive membership from $120 to $130. These changes highlight Costco’s commitment to its members and the exclusivity of its shopping experience.