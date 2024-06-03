North West Sparks Controversy for her performance in The Lion King

By Ian James

There is a lot of controversy over Kim Kardashian displaying Nepotism by helping her daughter, North West, land the role of Simba in the Hollywood bowl’s Lion King Performance. It is always hard to make decisions as a parent that are fair in regard to societal norms, but also honor the dream you see for your child, and the dreams they have. I recently got to attend my son’s VPK graduation and see him on stage while he accepted this amazing accomplishment in life, and it warmed my heart honestly.

All I can say is, if I had the chance to see my son on stage performing in the Lion King, whether he sang on key or not, I would be immensely proud of his willingness to perform in front of thousands of people. Say what you want about Kim K, but I say everyone loves to cheer on their child’s accomplishments and performances. In a parent’s heart they do not need their child to qualify in their talents to try something new, instead it is about the openness they express to explore the world and try new things.

So, hats off to North West for rocking that stage. Performing in front of a massive crowd is no small feat, and she did it with style. Kim K’s support for her daughter? That’s something any parent can get behind, despite the online noise. Check out the video of North West’s performance and join me in celebrating the courage and dreams of our kids. They’re the real stars here, folks.


