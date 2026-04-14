NSYNC Fans Get Their Hopes Crushed After New Reunion Update

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone attend the screening of 'Trolls: Band Together,' Nov. 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Bad news for *NSYNC fans hoping for a comeback… don’t hold your breath.

Joey Fatone says he does not see a reunion happening anytime soon, despite recent buzz that the group had plans to reconnect. That excitement came after JC Chasez revealed all five members had a Zoom call scheduled.

Naturally, fans started getting their hopes up.

But according to Fatone, a full reunion is not in the cards right now. While the group has shown signs of staying in touch, that does not necessarily mean new music or a tour is coming anytime soon.

For now, it looks like the dream of seeing *NSYNC fully back together will have to wait a little longer.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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