NSYNC Fans Get Their Hopes Crushed After New Reunion Update

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone attend the screening of 'Trolls: Band Together,' Nov. 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Bad news for *NSYNC fans hoping for a comeback… don’t hold your breath.

Joey Fatone says he does not see a reunion happening anytime soon, despite recent buzz that the group had plans to reconnect. That excitement came after JC Chasez revealed all five members had a Zoom call scheduled.

Naturally, fans started getting their hopes up.

But according to Fatone, a full reunion is not in the cards right now. While the group has shown signs of staying in touch, that does not necessarily mean new music or a tour is coming anytime soon.

For now, it looks like the dream of seeing *NSYNC fully back together will have to wait a little longer.