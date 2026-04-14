NSYNC Fans Get Their Hopes Crushed After New Reunion Update

Bad news for *NSYNC fans hoping for a comeback… don’t hold your breath.
Joey Fatone says he does not see a reunion happening anytime soon, despite recent buzz that the group had plans to reconnect. That excitement came after JC Chasez revealed all five members had a Zoom call scheduled.
Naturally, fans started getting their hopes up.
But according to Fatone, a full reunion is not in the cards right now. While the group has shown signs of staying in touch, that does not necessarily mean new music or a tour is coming anytime soon.
For now, it looks like the dream of seeing *NSYNC fully back together will have to wait a little longer.