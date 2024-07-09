The Office Reunion is Coming to Miami THIS WEEKEND

More than 500 props from the set of "The Office" are up for auction, including Dwight Schrute's Sales Associates Association Award 2008. You can also own Pam's I love you sign language patch and photo of Roy, or Jim's radon detector. Michael Scott

Rainn Wilson, beloved for his iconic role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, is set to grace the stage at this year’s much-anticipated Office fan convention, aptly named The Reunion. Scheduled for Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, this event promises to be a treat for die-hard fans of the hit NBC sitcom.

The Reunion isn’t just any fan convention; it’s a carefully curated experience designed to ensure attendees get the most out of their time with the stars. Unlike previous years where long lines and logistical hiccups plagued the event, organizers have implemented timed tickets for meet and greets, ensuring smoother interactions and happier fans.

Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of The Reunion and a Miami native, acknowledges the challenges of growing pains from previous conventions. Reflecting on past experiences, Cuervo notes, “We’ve learned a lot since our first convention. We didn’t anticipate the overwhelming demand and six-hour lines for Rainn Wilson in Chicago last year, especially given his unfortunate illness at the time.”

Despite the challenges, enthusiasm for The Office remains unwavering. Many familiar faces from the series will join Wilson in Miami, including Angela Kinsey, Paul Lieberstein, Oscar Nuñez, Leslie David Baker, Creed Bratton, and Kate Flannery, among others. The lineup promises exciting activities such as photo ops with memorable props from the show, Q&A panels with the cast, and even quirky events like Stanley’s pretzel-eating contest — a nod to one of the show’s most beloved episodes.

Fans can immerse themselves in inflatable replicas of iconic locations like Dunder Mifflin and Poor Richard’s Pub, bringing the essence of Scranton, Pennsylvania, right into the heart of Miami. It’s a chance for attendees to relive their favorite moments, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate the enduring legacy of The Office, which concluded its nine-season run over a decade ago.

For those attending, the excitement is palpable. The Reunion in Miami promises not only a chance to meet their favorite actors but also to indulge in the nostalgia and camaraderie that The Office continues to foster among its dedicated fanbase.

As Arnold Cuervo sums it up, “This isn’t just a convention; it’s a reunion of fans who share a deep love for a show that has left an indelible mark on television history. We’re thrilled to bring this experience to Miami and make it a weekend to remember for every Office enthusiast out there.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering The Office for the first time, The Reunion in Miami offers a unique opportunity to celebrate a show that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. So dust off your beet farming skills and prepare for an unforgettable weekend filled with laughter, memories, and perhaps a few unexpected surprises.