Officials Ready To Fine Any Companies That Are Caught Price Gouging During Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, residents are bracing for impact while local officials ramp up efforts to protect them from exploitation. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the extension of the state’s Price Gouging Hotline in response to the ongoing emergency declarations. This move comes in the wake of Governor Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency order, which encompasses areas already affected by Hurricane Helene, as well as those gearing up for Milton’s anticipated landfall.

What You Need to Know About Price Gouging Laws

Price gouging laws are now in full effect across Florida, prohibiting drastic price increases on essential goods during this crisis. This includes vital supplies such as food, gasoline, water, and hotel accommodations. The laws are designed to protect consumers from unfair practices during emergencies, and violators face serious consequences. Fines can reach up to $1,000 for each infraction and up to $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.

Residents who suspect price gouging can take action by reporting incidents. The hotline number to call is 1-866-9NO-SCAM, and additional information can be found at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Local Officials Taking Action

Local authorities are also stepping up their efforts to combat price gouging. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor have made it clear that their offices are prepared to investigate and prosecute those who exploit the situation. Rundle emphasized the seriousness of this issue, stating, “Exploiting a crisis is not only unethical but illegal. Our office will take swift action against anyone profiting from the community’s hardship.”

Residents are encouraged to document and report any suspected price gouging with as much detail as possible, including photos and receipts. This information can help local authorities take appropriate action against offenders.

Reporting Price Gouging in Your Area

For those living in Miami-Dade County, you can report price gouging by calling the State Attorney’s Hotline at (305) 547-3300. If you reside elsewhere in Florida, the Florida Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline is available at 1-866-966-7226.

As we face the challenges posed by Hurricane Milton, it’s crucial for Floridians to stay informed and vigilant. By working together and reporting unfair practices, we can help ensure that our communities remain resilient in the face of adversity. Stay safe, stay informed, and let’s protect one another during this challenging time.