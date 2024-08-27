Oh Hell No! Riders Get Stuck On Ride 200 Feet In The Air In The Rain at Six Flags Mexico

Aero 360 at Kennywood gets stuck, leaves riders upside down for “about five minutes” A video on social media is gaining attention after it showed Kennywood’s Aero 360 ride stuck upside down Monday. (Tina Talley)

Six Flags Mexico attendees got more than they bargained for during their recent visit. The infamous SkyScreamer ride, known for its dizzying heights, became the site of a nerve-wracking ordeal when a sudden rainstorm brought the ride to a grinding halt. Imagine hanging midway, soaked to the bone, with no idea when your feet would touch the ground again.

A gut-wrenching video captures the terrified expressions of the stranded riders as they dangle helplessly in mid-air. The rain poured down as parkgoers clung to their seats, likely reconsidering their thrill-seeking habits. It’s safe to say that Six Flags’ customer service desk has its hands full handling the fallout from this sky-high snag.

While the ride’s thrilling heights usually offer stunning views of the park, this was definitely not the kind of ‘high’ everyone had hoped for. The combination of a hair-raising ordeal and unexpected weather has park attendees feeling more than a little skeptical about their next amusement park adventure.

As investigations continue, one can’t help but wonder: will SkyScreamer ever regain its bravado, or will its next batch of riders keep one eye on the weather report? Stay tuned, thrill-seekers—Mother Nature might just be the most unpredictable ride of all.