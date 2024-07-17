ONE DAY ONLY: Passport Office Open on Saturday in Broward Co.

If you’ve been putting off applying for a passport, mark your calendars for July 27! The Broward County Clerk of Courts is hosting a special Passport Day Event at their Central Passport location, making it easier than ever to get this essential document.

What You Need to Know

Who Can Attend? This event is open to anyone needing to apply for a new passport (whether adult or minor), renew an existing passport, or replace one that has been lost, stolen, or damaged.

Important Note: If you require a passport for urgent travel within the next two weeks, this event may not be suitable for you. In such cases, you should make an appointment at a passport agency or center.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Time: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Location: Broward County Judicial Complex – West Tower, Room 1160, 201 S.E. 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

To ensure you’re served promptly, appointments are necessary. Call 954-831-2343 to schedule yours today.

How to Apply for a Passport

Applying for a passport involves a few straightforward steps, as outlined by the Clerk of Courts:

Complete Form DS-11: Fill out this form in black ink, which you can obtain here.

Appear in Person: This applies to all applicants, including minors.

Provide Citizenship Evidence: Submit proof of U.S. citizenship along with a photocopy (front and back, if applicable).

Proof of Identity: Bring your original identification documents along with photocopies (front and back).

Passport Photos: Get your passport photos taken on-site for $15.

Social Security Number: Provide your Social Security Number (the actual card is not required).



Fees Breakdown

Application Processing: $35 (applies to all applicants)

$35 (applies to all applicants) Passport Photos: $15

$15 Optional Overnight Delivery: Additional $21.36

Passport Fees

Routine Service (6-8 weeks):

Adult Passport Book (16 & older): $130

Minor Passport Book (15 & under): $100

Adult Passport Card (16 & older): $30

Minor Passport Card (15 & under): $15

Expedited Service (2-3 weeks):

Adult Passport Book (16 & older): $190

Minor Passport Book (15 & under): $160

Don’t Miss Out!

Whether you’re planning a future trip or simply want to have your passport ready for unexpected opportunities, Broward County’s Passport Day Event on July 27 is your chance to streamline the application process. Remember to schedule your appointment in advance to make the most of this convenient opportunity. For more details, visit Broward County Clerk of Courts.

Prepare ahead, and ensure your travel documents are in order without the usual hassle. We look forward to seeing you there!