Only in Florida: An Iguana Themed 5K Is Coming to Miami

Only in South Florida could a race inspired by iguanas become a reality.

The inaugural Iguana Man 5K is set to take over Crandon Park on June 6, giving runners a chance to show off their speed, creativity and Florida spirit. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best iguana themed costumes as organizers search for the first ever person to be crowned the 305 Iguana Man or Iguana Woman.

The race will take place at Crandon Park and is open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Along with bragging rights, participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, an event T shirt and the opportunity to compete for age group awards.

Awards will be handed out to the top three overall male and female finishers, top masters male and female, and the top three finishers in each age group ranging from 10 and under through 75 and older.

Racers can pick up their packets on June 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at iRun & Company in Miami or on race morning beginning at 5:45 a.m. at Crandon Park.

Whether you’re chasing a personal record or just looking for an excuse to dress like one of South Florida’s most infamous reptiles, this may be the most Florida race of the year.