Only In Miami... You Can Take a Limo to the Polls FOR FREE!

If you’re planning to vote on Election Day but struggling to find a way to the polls, don’t worry! Several organizations and businesses are offering free rides to polling locations this Tuesday.

One exciting option is the “Limo to the Polls” initiative, which provides free limo rides for older voters in cities like Miami. This initiative is a partnership between the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association and the National Urban League. To reserve your ride, simply register online.

Additionally, When We All Vote has teamed up with Lyft to offer free rides in Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Just use the code “WWAV” at checkout to take advantage of this generous offer.

Don’t let transportation issues keep you from exercising your right to vote—take advantage of these free rides and make your voice heard!