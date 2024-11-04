Only In Miami... You Can Take a Limo to the Polls FOR FREE!

Burned limo: A limo transporting a wedding party to a reception in Michigan caught fire and burned. (ASphotowed/iStock )

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’re planning to vote on Election Day but struggling to find a way to the polls, don’t worry! Several organizations and businesses are offering free rides to polling locations this Tuesday.

One exciting option is the “Limo to the Polls” initiative, which provides free limo rides for older voters in cities like Miami. This initiative is a partnership between the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association and the National Urban League. To reserve your ride, simply register online.

Additionally, When We All Vote has teamed up with Lyft to offer free rides in Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Just use the code “WWAV” at checkout to take advantage of this generous offer.

Don’t let transportation issues keep you from exercising your right to vote—take advantage of these free rides and make your voice heard!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!