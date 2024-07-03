Our Island Neighbors Need Help!

I know it’s a holiday weekend, but it’s anything but a party to the south of us. Hurricane Beryl is churning through the Caribbean causing extensive damage and loss. There is an organization in South Florida accepting volunteers, supplies, and monetary donations to assist those affected by this record-breaking storm. We know what it’s like to be debilitated by Mother Nature. I’m sure the folks at Global Empowerment Mission would appreciate anything you can offer.

GEM Global Headquarters is located at 1850 NW 84th Ave., Suite 100, Doral, FL 33126, 1-800-995-7604, info@globalempowermentmission.org.

Click here if you would like to donate to GEM.