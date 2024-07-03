Our Island Neighbors Need Help!

A fisherman looks at fishing vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

I know it’s a holiday weekend, but it’s anything but a party to the south of us. Hurricane Beryl is churning through the Caribbean causing extensive damage and loss. There is an organization in South Florida accepting volunteers, supplies, and monetary donations to assist those affected by this record-breaking storm. We know what it’s like to be debilitated by Mother Nature. I’m sure the folks at Global Empowerment Mission would appreciate anything you can offer.

GEM Global Headquarters is located at 1850 NW 84th Ave., Suite 100, Doral, FL 33126, 1-800-995-7604, info@globalempowermentmission.org.

Click here if you would like to donate to GEM.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

