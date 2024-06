Champions: Sam Reinhart, who scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Panthers' 2-1 victory in Game 7. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Since the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup on Monday night, it has been a non-stop celebration in South Florida!

From visiting the Elbo Room on Tuesday morning after their win, to throwing the Stanley Cup in the ocean, the partying hasn’t stopped!

They even made an appearance at one of South Florida’s legendary nightclubs, E11even!

As you can see in the videos below, they may have had way too much fun! LOL