Champions: Sam Reinhart, who scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Panthers' 2-1 victory in Game 7. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Last night the Florida Panther’s made history, winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history beating the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise! Fans quickly took to social media banging pots & pans and showing their love for the Cats!

It didn’t take long for the cup to make it’s way to Fort Lauderdale this morning! Our friends at WSVN posted players drinking out of the cup at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale!

