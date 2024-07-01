Panthers Fans Swim to the Panthers Parade to Celebrate

Florida Panthers Victory Parade & Rally FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley cup during the parade for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

This past Sunday the Florida Panthers had a parade to celebrate their winning of the Stanley Cup! I mean fans were swimming on A1A to get to this parade. It was absolutely packed with people! You know what they say though, Rain or Shine, hockey fans will find a way to celebrate a win. They don’t say that actually, but I just did, so it works. All I can say is I am stoked the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, but I would just rather be stoked from the comfort and dryness of my home. Go Panthers!

Florida Panthers Victory Parade & Rally FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley cup during the parade for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)











