This past Sunday the Florida Panthers had a parade to celebrate their winning of the Stanley Cup! I mean fans were swimming on A1A to get to this parade. It was absolutely packed with people! You know what they say though, Rain or Shine, hockey fans will find a way to celebrate a win. They don’t say that actually, but I just did, so it works. All I can say is I am stoked the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, but I would just rather be stoked from the comfort and dryness of my home. Go Panthers!
Panthers Fans Swim to the Panthers Parade to Celebrate
the rainy Sunday weather was quick, but the fans were quicker
