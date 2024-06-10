Park & Ride To Game 2 of Stanley Cup Finals!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Broward County Transit is offering transportation to game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals for Monday, June 10th. They also provided the same service on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Ample Parking: Park for free with BCT! We have FREE parking lots located at Government Center West, 1 North University Drive, Plantation, 33324.
  • Use the bus stop on westbound Broward Boulevard, just west of University Drive, ensuring easy access and stress-free parking experience. Simply park your vehicle in our lot and hop on board one of our comfortable buses. Fares are $2.00 each trip, and exact change is required. Or download our Mobile Ticketing App and pay your fare with your phone!
  • Express Service: Our Park and Ride buses will be operating on a frequent schedule, meaning you won’t have to wait long for transportation. The Drop-off will be at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride to the game.
  • Eco-friendly: Our Park and Ride service is not only convenient but also cost-effective and environmentally friendly. By choosing to ride with us, you’re contributing to reducing traffic congestion and minimizing your carbon footprint.
  • Westbound trips from Government Center West to the arena are scheduled for: 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm
  • Eastbound return trips from the arena to Government Center West: We will have 3 buses at the Amerant Bank Arena starting at 10:00pm and they will continue picking up until all passengers have been returned to Government Center West.



Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

