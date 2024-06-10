Park & Ride To Game 2 of Stanley Cup Finals!

Broward County Transit is offering transportation to game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals for Monday, June 10th. They also provided the same service on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ample Parking: Park for free with BCT! We have FREE parking lots located at Government Center West, 1 North University Drive, Plantation, 33324.

Park for free with BCT! We have FREE parking lots located at Government Center West, 1 North University Drive, Plantation, 33324. Use the bus stop on westbound Broward Boulevard, just west of University Drive, ensuring easy access and stress-free parking experience. Simply park your vehicle in our lot and hop on board one of our comfortable buses. Fares are $2.00 each trip, and exact change is required. Or download our Mobile Ticketing App and pay your fare with your phone!

Express Service: Our Park and Ride buses will be operating on a frequent schedule, meaning you won’t have to wait long for transportation. The Drop-off will be at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride to the game.

Our Park and Ride buses will be operating on a frequent schedule, meaning you won’t have to wait long for transportation. The Drop-off will be at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride to the game. Eco-friendly: Our Park and Ride service is not only convenient but also cost-effective and environmentally friendly. By choosing to ride with us, you’re contributing to reducing traffic congestion and minimizing your carbon footprint.

Our Park and Ride service is not only convenient but also cost-effective and environmentally friendly. By choosing to ride with us, you’re contributing to reducing traffic congestion and minimizing your carbon footprint. Westbound trips from Government Center West to the arena are scheduled for: 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm

5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm Eastbound return trips from the arena to Government Center West: We will have 3 buses at the Amerant Bank Arena starting at 10:00pm and they will continue picking up until all passengers have been returned to Government Center West.

Today, we inaugurated our Panthers themed bus to take our residents and visitors to the Hockey Championship Games! We are so proud of the Panthers team, and #BCT wants to drive the Panthers fans to the game. Come and park for FREE for the next game on Monday, June 10! pic.twitter.com/jGV6yy4Pls — BrowardCountyTransit (@BrowardTransit) June 9, 2024







