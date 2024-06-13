Parking fees suspended in Miami-Dade and Broward cities due to flooding!

Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Due to the continuous weather conditions in South Florida, parking fees have been waived in certain cities in both Miami Dade & Broward county.

Fort Lauderdale: City garages are open for short term parking without charge through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Hollywood: Parking fees have been waived at the four City-operated parking garages in Downtown Hollywood and on Hollywood Beach through Friday, June 14th at 8 p.m.

Miami Beach: Parking is available at the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue garage, as well as the 42nd Street and Royal Palm Avenue garage on a first-come, first-served basis.