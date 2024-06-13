Parking fees suspended in Miami-Dade and Broward cities due to flooding!

Due to the continuous weather conditions in South Florida, parking fees have been waived in certain cities in both Miami Dade & Broward county.
Fort Lauderdale: City garages are open for short term parking without charge through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
Hollywood: Parking fees have been waived at the four City-operated parking garages in Downtown Hollywood and on Hollywood Beach through Friday, June 14th at 8 p.m.
Miami Beach: Parking is available at the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue garage, as well as the 42nd Street and Royal Palm Avenue garage on a first-come, first-served basis.