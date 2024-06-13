Parking fees suspended in Miami-Dade and Broward cities due to flooding!

By Martica Lopez

Due to the continuous weather conditions in South Florida, parking fees have been waived in certain cities in both Miami Dade & Broward county.

Fort Lauderdale: City garages are open for short term parking without charge through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Find full list here!

Hollywood: Parking fees have been waived at the four City-operated parking garages in Downtown Hollywood and on Hollywood Beach through Friday, June 14th at 8 p.m.

Find full list here!

Miami Beach: Parking is available at the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue garage, as well as the 42nd Street and Royal Palm Avenue garage on a first-come, first-served basis.

Find information here!
