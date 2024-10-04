People are hoarding Toilet Paper AGAIN Due to The Dockworker Strike!

Oh no, it’s happening again! A dockworker strike on the East Coast has folks snatching up toilet paper like it’s the sequel to 2020. Social media is blowing up with pics of empty shelves, and we’re all getting those flashbacks to the great TP shortage.

But here’s the tea: there’s no need to lose it over toilet paper this time. Experts say most of our TP comes from U.S. factories, or rolls in from Canada and Mexico—on trucks, not boats! So while the strike might mess with your avocado toast supply (perishable goods could be delayed), your bathroom stash is safe.

So chill, South Florida! Let’s save the panic for something else—like finding parking in Wynwood on a Saturday night!