People Are Paying to Lie in Coffins and It’s Supposed to Improve Mental Health

It sounds like the start of a horror movie, but in Japan it’s the latest wellness trend.

“Coffin-lying” — yes, literally lying inside a coffin — has grown from a quirky funeral home offering in Chiba Prefecture into a meditation experience for people looking to reflect, reset and confront their mortality in a controlled way.

Participants spend about 30 minutes inside a coffin, either open or closed, sometimes with calming music or projected visuals. Sessions cost around $13. Some locations even offer brightly decorated “cute coffins” designed to make the experience feel less intimidating and more peaceful.

The concept connects to Japan’s cultural tradition of kuyō, or memorial reflection, which embraces the fragility of life. But the trend has also gained attention amid rising youth suicide rates, with advocates saying rehearsing death can actually strengthen the desire to live.

Designer Mikako Fuse of Grave Tokyo says the goal is simple: to make death feel less frightening and life feel more precious.

Unconventional? Definitely. But for some, it’s helping them rest — and then rise — with a new perspective.