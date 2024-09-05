The Perfect Stroller For New Parents in South Florida

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It’s all about super cars here in South Florida and to match you HAVE TO have the newest Super Stroller? Lamborghini will be releasing their first ever baby stroller starting next year. No idea on the cost quite yet but worry not, us regular folk will likely not be able to afford it.


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

