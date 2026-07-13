Pitbull Fans Just Broke the Bald Cap World Record and Yes It Was Glorious

Pitbull fans, aka Bald Es, wearing bald caps (Courtesy Live Nation)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Dale! Pitbull and his fans have officially made Guinness World Records history.

The Miami rapper, born Armando Christian Pérez, helped set the record for the world’s largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his performance at London’s BST Hyde Park festival on July 10.

An incredible 22,141 fans showed up dressed as Mr. Worldwide, complete with bald caps, sunglasses and, in many cases, black ties and hand-drawn goatees to perfectly recreate Pitbull’s signature look. The record was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records.

After the count was announced, Pitbull celebrated in a video shared on social media, shouting, “Bald-E’s, we did it! We did it Bald-E’s!”

Pulling off the record wasn’t easy. According to reports, more than 400 volunteers checked participants individually while dozens of additional counters reviewed drone footage to verify the final total. For the attempt to count, Pitbull himself even had to wear a bald cap.

The idea started with British podcaster Jack Remington, who suggested on TikTok last year that thousands of fans should attend a Pitbull concert dressed exactly like him. The challenge quickly gained momentum online, eventually catching Pitbull’s attention and turning into an official Guinness World Records event.

It’s just another reminder that when it comes to Mr. Worldwide, his fans are willing to go the extra mile... even if that means pretending to have no hair.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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