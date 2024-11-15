Pitbull & Jon Bon Jovi Rock the 2024 Latin Grammys

25th Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull perform onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recor)

I had an unforgettable time at the 2024 Latin Grammys, especially when Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi took the stage together to perform their latest track “Now or Never.”

The song, that uses a sample of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” got an amazing Latin twist with Pitbull’s energy. The crowd was on fire as they sang lines like ”Live your life / Like Frank Sinatra”. It was a perfect blend of rock and reggaeton!

Pitbull called working with Bon Jovi an “honor,” and you could feel the respect and excitement between them. The performance was electric, and it had everyone on their feet!



