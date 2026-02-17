Pitbull Wants Fans in Bald Caps for a Guinness World Record!

If you’ve been to a Pitbull show, then you already know it’s not just a concert, it’s a full Mr. Worldwide moment. Bald caps, sunglasses, suits… fans fully committing to the look. And now, Pitbull wants to turn that into a Guinness World Record.

He announced that during his BST Hyde Park show in London on July 10, he’s attempting to break the record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. He’s encouraging fans to show up ready, because if there’s one thing Pitbull knows how to do, it’s create a moment.

This comes as he prepares to hit the road for his I’m Back Tour with Lil Jon, which kicks off May 14 and runs through September, with stops across the U.S. and Europe. So expect to see plenty of bald caps all summer long.

And let’s be honest, Pitbull has built a career on making people feel part of the party. From Give Me Everything to Fireball to Time of Our Lives, his shows are about energy, confidence, and fun. Turning his fans into part of a world record just feels on brand.

Now I need to know… have you ever dressed like Pitbull for a concert, or would you wear a bald cap just to be part of history? Let me know in the comments below and as always I will definitely do the same. Besitos.