Pitbull Pitbull performs during the Trilogy Tour at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 2, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

Mr. World-wide is confirmed to headline the halftime show at the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, taking place Sat. July 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

You can watch the game/ his performance at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (July 20) on ABC.