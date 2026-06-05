Police Are Warning Drivers About a Gas Pump Scam That Could Charge Your Card After You Leave

A fuel pump at a Wawa gas station in Aston, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A new gas station scam is raising concerns across the country, and police say it could leave drivers unknowingly paying for someone else’s fuel.

The scam, known as the “screw scam,” is surprisingly simple. According to police, scammers place a small screw inside the nozzle cradle of a gas pump. When a customer finishes fueling and returns the nozzle, the screw prevents the pump’s lever from fully closing.

As a result, the pump may continue to think the fueling transaction is active even after the customer leaves.

Police say a thief can then pull up to the pump and begin filling their own vehicle while the charges continue to be billed to the previous customer’s credit or debit card.

The warning comes after videos began circulating on social media showing screws lodged inside gas pump cradles. Investigators found that while some screws may be installed by gas stations as temporary repairs to malfunctioning equipment, they can also be used by scammers to keep a transaction open after a customer drives away.

Authorities are urging drivers to take a few extra precautions when filling up:

• Check the nozzle cradle for any visible screws or objects before pumping gas.

• Make sure the nozzle clicks securely back into place when you’re finished.

• Wait for the pump screen to reset, display a receipt option or return to $0.00 before leaving.

• Print a receipt whenever possible to verify your final total.

• Be cautious of strangers offering to help return the nozzle to the pump.

If you notice a pump that appears to be tampered with, do not touch it. Instead, notify a gas station employee immediately.

Police say similar incidents have been reported in several states, including Texas, Maryland, Pennsylvania and California. While some reports of the scam have been disputed online, authorities say the method is possible and drivers should remain vigilant.

With summer travel season underway, experts say taking a few extra seconds at the pump could help protect your wallet from becoming someone else’s gas money.