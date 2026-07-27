The Price Is Right Contestant Search is Coming to South Florida!

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 26: "Episode #0582" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Carey. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Be honest… how many times have you watched “The Price Is Right” and thought, “I would’ve gotten that one right?” Well, it’s time to stop talking and start auditioning.

On Friday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., “The Price Is Right” is holding a contestant search at Toyota of Hollywood, located at 1841 N. State Road 7. If you’re at least 18 years old and you’ve ever dreamed of hearing Drew Carey say, “Come on down!” this is your chance.

Now, before you show up ready to win a brand new car, there are a couple things you need to do first. You’ll have to fill out the contestant application and waiver ahead of time and bring them with you to the audition. You can find everything you need right here!

Here’s the part that surprised me: your audition is only about 30 seconds long. They’re not looking for someone who memorized the price of every item at Publix. They’re looking for someone with a fun personality who isn’t afraid to be themselves. So, in other words… if your family has ever told you to “calm down,” this might finally be your time to shine.

If you’re one of the two people selected in South Florida, you’ll move on to the next round of casting in Los Angeles.

So tell me… if you made it on The Price Is Right, what’s the one prize you’d be hoping to win? For me, it’s the vacation. Every single time.