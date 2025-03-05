Publix Cafecito Truck to Make Stops in Miami for 305 Day—Free Coffee & Pastries!

Miami, get ready to celebrate 305 Day with a little extra caffeine and sweetness! Publix, the beloved grocery store “Where Shopping is a Pleasure,” is rolling into town with its Publix Cafecito Truck, and they’re serving up free cafecito and pastries to the community.

If you love a good cup of Cuban coffee and a delicious pastry to go with it, you won’t want to miss this. The Publix Cafecito Truck will be making two special stops in Miami on Wednesday, March 5th:

📍 Where to Find the Publix Cafecito Truck:

☕ Domino Park📍 1444 SW 8th St., Miami, FL 33135🕘 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

☕ Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus📍 399 NE 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33132🕐 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

In addition to these truck stops, Publix will also be offering in-store tasting events at participating locations in the Miami area. So even if you can’t make it to the truck, you might still get to enjoy a taste of cafecito magic while you shop.

Why You Should Go

305 Day is all about celebrating Miami’s vibrant culture, and what better way to do that than with cafecito—one of the city’s most cherished traditions? Whether you’re a cafecito connoisseur or just looking for a midweek pick-me-up, this is a great chance to enjoy some free treats and soak in the Miami vibes.

So mark your calendars, grab your friends, and swing by one of these locations to sip, snack, and celebrate!

For more details, click here.