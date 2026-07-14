Reality TV Star Arrested During World Cup Match in Miami

Tommie Lee Arrested
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A World Cup match in South Florida had some unexpected off the field drama this weekend.

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, better known to reality TV fans as Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested Saturday during the England versus Norway match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest report, Jefferson allegedly entered the stadium through an unauthorized area without a ticket before making her way to the 100 level. She was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of interference with a sporting event.

The match itself drew a crowd of around 65,000 fans as England defeated Norway 2 to 1 to advance in the FIFA World Cup. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said at least six people were arrested during the event, while another 19 fans were ejected from the stadium.

This is not Jefferson’s first run in with law enforcement in South Florida. In 2024, she was arrested following an alleged battery incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

With the World Cup continuing to bring massive crowds to Miami, local law enforcement has had a busy few weeks managing packed stadiums, fan festivals and international visitors from around the world.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need