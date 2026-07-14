Reality TV Star Arrested During World Cup Match in Miami

A World Cup match in South Florida had some unexpected off the field drama this weekend.

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, better known to reality TV fans as Tommie Lee from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested Saturday during the England versus Norway match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest report, Jefferson allegedly entered the stadium through an unauthorized area without a ticket before making her way to the 100 level. She was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of interference with a sporting event.

The match itself drew a crowd of around 65,000 fans as England defeated Norway 2 to 1 to advance in the FIFA World Cup. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said at least six people were arrested during the event, while another 19 fans were ejected from the stadium.

This is not Jefferson’s first run in with law enforcement in South Florida. In 2024, she was arrested following an alleged battery incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

With the World Cup continuing to bring massive crowds to Miami, local law enforcement has had a busy few weeks managing packed stadiums, fan festivals and international visitors from around the world.